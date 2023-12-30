Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Invests $1.41 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.3% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $491.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $170.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

