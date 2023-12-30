Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegiant Travel’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.06. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $8,248,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 90,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.