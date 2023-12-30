Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Entergy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

