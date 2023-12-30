Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,414 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $24,632,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

