Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Entergy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.