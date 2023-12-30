ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESE opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $9,239,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

