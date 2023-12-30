ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ESE opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
