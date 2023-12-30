Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

In related news, CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $59,183.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,984 shares in the company, valued at $727,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 21.4% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 183,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

