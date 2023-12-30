Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

