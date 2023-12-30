Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $25.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.