Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.68.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.79 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

