Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.64 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

