Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.