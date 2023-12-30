Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 51,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.0% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

