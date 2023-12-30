FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $476.75

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $476.75 and last traded at $476.74, with a volume of 7718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,338 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

