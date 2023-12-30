Family Firm Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

