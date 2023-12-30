Family Firm Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDX opened at $31.02 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.