Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.