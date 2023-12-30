FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDX opened at $252.97 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $171.55 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average is $254.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

