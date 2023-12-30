Financial Contrast: BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) versus ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Free Report) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 ageas SA/NV $10.94 billion 0.75 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and ageas SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and ageas SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ageas SA/NV 1 2 3 0 2.33

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

