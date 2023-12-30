Financial Survey: Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) & EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and EPAM Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.56 $419.42 million $8.02 37.12

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 1 8 4 0 2.23

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Technology Group and EPAM Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $287.42, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 9.96% 16.98% 13.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Alpha Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides IT development and consulting service in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based customer relationship management systems and enterprise resource planning systems development; customized web and mobile application development; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition service software development; and technological support and maintenance and other services. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale, and distribution. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

