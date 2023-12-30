Financial Survey: Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) versus SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) and SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maanshan Iron & Steel and SSAB AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maanshan Iron & Steel N/A N/A N/A SSAB AB (publ) -15.07% 20.59% 12.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and SSAB AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maanshan Iron & Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 SSAB AB (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Maanshan Iron & Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maanshan Iron & Steel and SSAB AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maanshan Iron & Steel N/A N/A N/A $0.02 6.73 SSAB AB (publ) $12.77 billion 0.63 -$1.08 billion ($0.85) -4.59

Maanshan Iron & Steel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSAB AB (publ). SSAB AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maanshan Iron & Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maanshan Iron & Steel beats SSAB AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims. It also engages in the production and distribution of ferrous metallurgy, screw threaded steels, round and section steels, angle and deformed steels, wires, and rods; sale, import, and export of iron ore, iron ore fines, and scrap steel; metallurgy and extended processing of ferrous metals; production and sale of coke and coke chemical products and energy; production and distribution of metallic products; design, research and development, manufacture, maintenance, and sale of rail wheels, axles, wheel sets, bogies, and other rail equipment; trading of steel products and pig iron; and investment and trading businesses. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Maanshan, the People's Republic of China.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. The company markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. Its products are used by customers in the heavy transport, building construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

