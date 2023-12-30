Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 128,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $279 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

