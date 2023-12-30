FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) vs. Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Head-To-Head Survey

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A FingerMotion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.38%. Given FingerMotion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FingerMotion is more favorable than Crexendo.

Crexendo has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and FingerMotion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $37.55 million 3.36 -$35.41 million ($1.43) -3.39 FingerMotion $45.66 million 4.63 -$7.54 million ($0.12) -33.50

FingerMotion has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -65.42% 6.81% 5.20% FingerMotion -13.05% -44.65% -32.05%

Summary

FingerMotion beats Crexendo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

