First Community Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Community’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 98.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 440,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 218,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

