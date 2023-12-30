First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.21. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,718,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 145,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 302,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

