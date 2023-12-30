First Personal Financial Services Sells 96 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Tower were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $215.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

