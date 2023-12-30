Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

