Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $4,092,516.90 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $4,092,516.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,891 shares in the company, valued at $156,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,931 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $6,140.58.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $11,382.25.

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

Five Point Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:FPH opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 358,883 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

