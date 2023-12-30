Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) vs. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Financial Review

Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flame Acquisition and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.76 $2.86 billion $6.39 7.13

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flame Acquisition and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Flame Acquisition and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -11.34% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69%

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Flame Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

