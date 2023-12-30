Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flushing Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

