Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.