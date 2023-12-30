Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

