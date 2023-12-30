Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

