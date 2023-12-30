Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FULT. Stephens lowered Fulton Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

