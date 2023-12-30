Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -1.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

