Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $51.97

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $53.46. Futu shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 1,013,232 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Futu Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Futu by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

