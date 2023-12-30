FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CUBI opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 244,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

