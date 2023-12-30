FY2024 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

