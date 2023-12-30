FY2024 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Cut by Analyst

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BFST opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $624.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

