FY2024 EPS Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,494 shares in the company, valued at $382,092.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

