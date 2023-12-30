FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Reduced by Analyst

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

