FY2024 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Investar has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,607 shares of company stock worth $64,685 over the last three months. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Investar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,610 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

