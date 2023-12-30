FY2024 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.93 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

