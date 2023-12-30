Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.36 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $346.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $344.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.