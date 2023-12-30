GDS Wealth Management Acquires 1,694 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $477.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.95. The firm has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

