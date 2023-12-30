General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $259.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average is $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $259.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

