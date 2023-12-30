Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

