GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.50

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 599939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.37.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

