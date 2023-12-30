Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.35. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $302,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,922.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

