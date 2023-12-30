Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
