Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.